Time is running out to enter the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are being urged to get their entries in for the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards in association with Plastec, before the deadline of 5.00pm on Monday, February 12.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “We’re very excited about this year’s awards. We’ve already received entries across a range of business sectors but we would like to assure local businesses that there’s still time to get involved.

“I would urge as many local companies and individuals as possible to get their submission in before the closing date of February 12 and help us celebrate the very best that there is to offer across the wider Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

“Entering awards are important to a business as they not only allow them to benchmark their success, but also provide a morale boost for employees and can be used as a superb marketing and PR tool.

“That’s why our Business Awards is one of the highlights on our calendar this year, and we’re looking forward to bringing the local business community together to celebrate all of the great work that is going on around us.”

Businesses should visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk for more information on each of the categories and how to enter, or contact Neil Dalzell at ND Events on 028 9263 3232 or neil@ndevents.co.uk

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie gala awards ceremony at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday, March 23, hosted by Q Radio’s Stephen Clements and Cate Conway.

There are 16 categories this year, including Best New Business, Best Family Business and the Young Entrepreneur Award, and full details on each can be found online at www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk, along with entry forms.

The deadline for entries is 5.00pm on Monday, February 12.