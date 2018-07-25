There are plenty of tasty treats on the menu in Moira

There will be lots of tasty treats on offer when the Speciality Food Fair returns to Moira Demesne on Saturday August 18 for its fourth year.

This year’s event will benefit from additional funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme, with new features added to the event programme.

Popular features from previous years will be retained, with an extended artisan food hall, chef demos, café bar, street food and picnic village. This year an ‘edutainment’ element will be added to the line-up featuring expert talks, workshops and masterclasses for both adults and children.

Producers from varying artisan backgrounds will take part including Abernethy Butter, Ke Nako Biltong, Krazi Baker, Harnett’s Oils, Burren Balsamics, The StillHouse Moira, Crumbs Vegan Bakery, Bara Bakehouse, Ispini Charcuterie and Ballyriff Buffalo among many others.

Entry and parking to the Speciality Food Fair is free and will run from 10am – 6pm on Saturday August 18. Access for disabled visitors is provided. For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com.