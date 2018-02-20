Tasty new addition to Eikon Exhibition Centre officially opens

The Eikon Exhibition Centre has delighted to announce the addition of a new catering outlet on the premises.

Vanilla Black, who manage the bespoke Eikon Exhibition Centre café, have brought an exciting new addition to the complex.

Fringe by Vanilla Black, offers a contemporary and relaxing eatery where diners can enjoy a range of freshly prepared hot food, tea and coffee whilst soaking up the atmosphere in the heart of the exhibition centre. Visitors now have even more choice as the new cafe aims to cater for everyone, boasting a wide ranging menu, sourced using local ingredients.

Franchise holder Peter Dowds said: “Its great to have a new kitchen facility and Fringe catering outlet now open in the Eikon Exhibition Centre, both Phyllis and myself have worked with the Eikon team for many years now, and are delighted to continue and strengthen this relationship, as franchised caterers.”

Fringe by Vanilla Black officially opened at last week’s NI Motorcycle Festival, which was held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre and will be open to visitors at upcoming future events, including Balmoral Show in May.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at Eikon Exhibition Centre commented, ‘Fringe by Vanilla Black is a fantastic addition to the overall facilities on offer here, this new addition extends the catering options and helps to further enhance the overall experience for our visitors.’

For further details on facilities at Eikon Exhibition Centre and to keep up to date with all upcoming events visit eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk