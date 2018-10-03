Staff inspired by lifesaving actions

Staff at CD Fair Dental Practice in Lisburn have raised over £4,000 in aid of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland’s (BHF NI) Nation of Lifesavers campaign through a trek up Slieve Donard and a raffle at the surgery.

The practice staff were determined to raise funds after Clare Doyle, the surgery’s dental nurse, suffered a cardiac arrest.

Clare’s daughter Melissa saved her life after she had a cardiac arrest in her Lisburn home last August. The then 14 year old had been taught how to perform CPR months earlier by her school nurse in Fort Hill College and her brave actions saved Clare’s life.

Clare thankfully made a full recovery and her and the team at CD Fair Dental were determined to raise money and awareness around the importance of knowing CPR.

Clare explained: “Melissa had slept beside me the night before and as my alarm went off I pressed snooze to go back to sleep. The next thing I knew I was waking up in intensive care. I dread to think what would have happened if Melissa hadn’t been sleeping next to me that night. It was just meant to be. If it wasn’t for Melissa learning CPR in school thanks to her school nurse and the BHF NI kits I might not be here today.”

Karen McCammon, from BHF NI, said:“Melissa’s brave actions saved her mum’s life. She is a credit to her family and her school, and we are incredibly proud she learned these lifesaving skills through our Call Push Rescue training.”