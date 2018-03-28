Remembering two of Lisburn’s fallen heroes

A military history enthusiast who has been researching two local servicemen who were killed during the Second World War is keen to get in touch with any of their living relatives.

Andy Glenfield, who runs the website ‘The Second World War in Northern Ireland’ (www.ww2ni.webs.com), recently travelled to Malta where he visited the Malta Memorial - a large monument in Valetta which carries the names of airmen who were killed and have no known grave.

Among the names listed on the commemorative column is that of a servicemen from Lisburn, Sergeant William Malley.

Sgt Malley, the son of Augusts and Annie Malley, was the husband of Margaret Malley from Lisburn.

During his trip, Mr Glenfield also visited Capuccini Naval Cemetery, where Aircraftman First Class, I. Thomas McCann is buried.

The son of Thomas and Emma McCann from Lisburn, he had been serving with 40 Squadron, Royal Air Force.

I. Thomas McCann, who had been awarded the British Empire Medal, died on 24th November 1941 when he was just 23 years old.

“I know that it may be difficult for family members to travel to such places so I am hoping to get in contact with the families of these men in the hope that I can send them photographs to show that their efforts are still remembered,” Mr Glenfield said.

“I believe that when people think about the Second World War they look to mainland Europe, North Africa, The Far East or the Pacific when the war literally came to the doors of the people of Belfast, Londonderry, Newtownards and Bangor with air raids by the Luftwaffe,” he added.

Anyone who thinks they might be able to put Mr Glenfield in touch with relatives of either serviceman should email ww2ni@btinternet.com