Queen’s honour for volunteers

The Lisburn Downtown Centre, which is based at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church, is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award.

The centre recently held an event at which the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE presented the Downtown volunteers with their award.

Some 100 supporters and volunteers of the Centre enjoyed an afternoon tea to celebrate all that has been accomplished through the Downtown Centre.

The Centre was established in 1988, marking 2018 as a milestone year for the charity.

“Tailored weekly sessions support adults suffering a mental health problem, adults with mild learning disabilities, parents of a child with a learning disability, senior citizens and those feeling isolated or alone in our community,” explained a spokesperson for the centre,

“All of this would not be possible without the dedication of the Downtown’s volunteers, making a real difference in the lives of our members.

“In celebration of our 30th year, the Centre has undergone a huge refurbishment and Lord Lieutenant Mrs Christie officially opened the Centre at our presentation event. It was a truly special day for the Charity and all involved.”

To find out more about the centre visit www.downtowncentre.org or call 028 9267 2052.