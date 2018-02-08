Pupils to volunteer at two projects in Kenya

A group of pupils and staff from Dromore High School will jet off to Africa next month to carry out volunteer work in a city in Kenya.

The school’s Kenya Team 2018 - 22 senior pupils and four staff - will travel to Nakuru on March 16.

During their 11-night trip they will volunteer with two local projects - Hadassah Mission to assist with the construction of a school hall, and Mama Kerry School where they will help build a new classroom.

The group will also work with children and young people and help teach lessons.

During their visit, the team will also distribute more than 100 sports kits and dozens of pairs of football boots to local youngsters.

The kits were generously donated by members of Clann na Banna in Banbridge, while the boots have been kindly donated by Hillsborough Boys FC.

Looking forward to the once in a lifetime trip, Year 13 pupil Robyn Boyd said: “As our departure date is getting closer, we are each working towards individual fundraisers which will enable us to carry out our volunteering work once we reach Nakuru.

“As a school, we all partook in a Celebration of Colour when we ran around the school grounds; which in itself caused a buzz throughout school - something different for a lot of us, and for a good cause too. Other fundraising activities that have taken place include raffles, coffee mornings and party evenings with more still to come, including an abseil.

“To raise my share, I completed a sponsored walk with my friends, from Holywood to Pickie Park in Bangor. It took us four-and-a-half hours - including stops for photos - to walk 11.63 miles and although it was great preparation for the work we will be completing whilst in Kenya, it’s safe to say that we were exhausted afterwards.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all of those who’ve donated to us individually, or to the school in order to allow us to raise a substantial amount of money to assist us in our volunteering in Nakuru.”

Revealing that a team from Dromore High that travelled to Nakuru two years ago described their trip as “an eye-opener”, Robyn added: “I’m ecstatic to learn of their culture, explore a part of the world that I have never been to before and I hope to create a great bond with the children.

“I’m going in with an open mind and I hope to take away as much from this incredible trip as possible. I’m looking forward to being able to make a small contribution to make the children’s lives a little better.”

