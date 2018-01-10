Praise for efforts of NIE Networks staff

NIE Networks emergency crews have been praised for their efforts to restore electricity supplies to hundreds of local homes and businesses in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Gusting winds of over 90mph wreaked havoc across Northern Ireland last week, with more than 33,000 homes and businesses left without power as the storm brought down trees, powerlines and electricity poles.

There were power cuts in Lisburn, Dunmurry, Moira, Annahilt, Aghalee and several other local areas, and a number of local roads were blocked by fallen trees.

The figures for each NIE Networks District reveal that power cuts affected 1,026 customers in the Belfast and Lisburn area, while 4,772 customers were left without electricity in Hillsborough, Downpatrick and Newcastle.

NIE Networks said it had closely monitored the weather and was able to put the company’s emergency plan into action on Tuesday. The company’s emergency crews, engineers, call handlers and other staff were mobilised to assess any damage and start the repair process as soon as the storm force winds died down.

Praising NIE staff for their efforts, Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler said: “The circumstances that NIE Networks staff worked in to remove trees and debris, repair powerlines and restore power has not gone unnoticed. I have written to the Managing Director of NIE Networks to extend my gratitude for the efforts made by all those staff who manned call centres, managed logistics and worked in what must have been quite dangerous conditions to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has also praised NIE Networks staff for their response following the storm.