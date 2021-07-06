Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan to remain as First Minister for the time being

For the time being, current First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA PauL Givan will remain in the top post during the summer.

Sir Jeffrey has replaced PauL Frew as Economy Minister, with close ally Gordon Lyons,

Announcing the appointment, Sir Jeffrey said: ““I want to thank and pay tribute to Paul Frew for his work as Economy Minister over the last number of weeks. He has been a dedicated Minister, progressing a number of important issues in the Department for the Economy which will be of benefit to everyone in Northern Ireland in due course.

“I have taken the decision to make limited Ministerial and Post-holder changes at this time so as to minimise any impact personnel changes would have on the business of delivering for people across Northern Ireland.

“I am mindful that our Executive team, in conjunction with Ministers from other parties, has further significant work to do in the next short period. I do however intend to conduct a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September.