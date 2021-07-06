Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan to remain as First Minister for the time being
New DUP leader, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will make only minor Ministerial changes to the DUP Assembly team but will be holding a more extensive reshuffle in September.
For the time being, current First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA PauL Givan will remain in the top post during the summer.
Sir Jeffrey has replaced PauL Frew as Economy Minister, with close ally Gordon Lyons,
Announcing the appointment, Sir Jeffrey said: ““I want to thank and pay tribute to Paul Frew for his work as Economy Minister over the last number of weeks. He has been a dedicated Minister, progressing a number of important issues in the Department for the Economy which will be of benefit to everyone in Northern Ireland in due course.
“I have taken the decision to make limited Ministerial and Post-holder changes at this time so as to minimise any impact personnel changes would have on the business of delivering for people across Northern Ireland.
“I am mindful that our Executive team, in conjunction with Ministers from other parties, has further significant work to do in the next short period. I do however intend to conduct a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September.
“I have appointed Gordon Lyons to be the new Minister for the Economy. Gordon is well equipped to take on the role and brings with him valuable experience, having served as a Junior Minister within the Executive Office and as DAERA Minister for a period earlier this year. I know he will be focused on rebuilding and revitalising Northern Ireland’s economy as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.”