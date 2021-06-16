Lisburn Council launches new virtual ‘Binformation’ hub for council residents

Vice-Chair of the Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Caleb McCready, added: “Through our new hub, we want to ensure residents have access to the most up to date Binformation.''

The online portal will contain all the necessary information for residents to access the waste management services available to them.

Features include waste collections, recycling locations, holiday arrangements, household recycling advice, missed bin updates and lots more.

Updates on service disruptions and holiday collection arrangements will also feature.

It comes as the council’s Binformation app, which was released in 2017, will cease from September.

The mobile application was designed by the local authority to help residents recycle more and waste less.

However, a council spokesperson said the decision had been made to stop regular updates to the app and they encouraged residents to find all relevant information via the new hub.

Chairman of the Environmental Services Committee, DUP Councillor Andrew Ewing, said he was “delighted” to reveal the portal to the public.

He added: “The aim of this newly improved hub is to help residents stay up to date with services, find waste-related information quickly and easily, and discover more about recycling.

“We would encourage all residents living in the council area to visit the Council’s website and sign up for our Binformation email bulletin for regular updates.”

Vice-Chair of the Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Caleb McCready, added: “Through our new hub, we want to ensure residents have access to the most up to date Binformation, Waste and Recycling news and details regarding the council’s waste collection services.

“We have streamlined all information, and the process of finding information on household waste and recycling collections is readily available in one place.

“Whether you are looking for your nearest household recycling centre, learning how to recycle a particular item or you need to find out when your next collection day is, the Binformation hub has everything that you need.”