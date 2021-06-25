Let your dog loose

Councillor Sharon Skillen and Councillor Caleb MCCready at the new dog exercise area

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure & Community Development Chair welcomes the addition of this area for the health and sociability of our four legged friends.

She hopes this new area will be utilised by dog walkers.

Councillor Caleb McCready, Vice Chair of Environmental Services advises that the council expects the users of this dog exercise area to self-police in terms of cleaning up after their dog and ensuring their dog is comfortable socialising off-lead with other dogs before allowing it to use this facility.

The enclosed area is open to members of the public who wish to be able to have their dogs off-lead.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Dog exercise areas are not just for dogs. They also provide the opportunity for conversations to start between dog owners as dogs are natural icebreakers and give their owners confidence to talk to new people.”

The council have given assurances that netting will be placed over the railings and at the entrance gates and the dog poo bins will be installed.