Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen is joined by Community Sports Development Officer, Kevin Madden and European and Commonwealth Medallist boxer Kurt Walker to launch the ‘Keep the Ball Rolling’ Fund to help local sports clubs and voluntary organisations meet their club development costs.

Up to £3,000 is available to eligible organisations that require help to meet sports costs associated with their development.

There is £80,000 available across the seven District Electoral Areas as part of the council’s Local Investment Plan 2021/22. The ‘Keep the Ball Rolling’ Fund will help cover costs with tangible benefits including PPE equipment, sports equipment, small scale improvements to grounds, specialised equipment, club development officer funding, one off sports festival events and coach education training.

The fund is primarily aimed at sports clubs located within the Lisburn & Castlereagh area who are affiliated to both a National Governing Body as well as their local Sports Advisory Body, Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh. Other voluntary organisations within a sporting context that can demonstrate the appropriate governance and insurance may also be eligible to apply.

Launching the ‘Keep the Ball Rolling’ Fund, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen said: “The council recognises the financial pressure sports organisations have faced over the last year. We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide valuable support to eligible clubs and voluntary groups in the council area.

“Sport plays a crucial role in helping communities get active and has a positive impact on people’s physical and mental health. Clubs are located at the heart of our communities therefore they offer a lifeline to their members in terms of engagement in regular activity as well as forming a sense of belonging and resilience.

“The council has organised two information sessions on Monday June 28 at 7.00pm at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Wednesda Juyne 30 at 7.00pm at Lough Moss Leisure Centre. These are to help clubs and groups understand the funding criteria and assist with any queries on the application process. I would request that organisations book a session with our Sports Development team by emailing [email protected] to find out more about this valuable opportunity for your club.”