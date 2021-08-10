Councillor Sharon Skillen reacts to the illegal dumping of a load of shrimps

The news of the illegal dumping came on Friday

Councillor Sharon Skillen said on Friday: ‘‘This was extremely irresponsible, with no thought given to local residents.

‘‘The council will collect the shrimps for disposal and investigate the incident.

‘‘If anyone seen anything suspicious, I would ask that they contact Environmental Health at LCCC.’’

The Tweet by @EastBelfastDUP

It comes as the East Belfast DUP Twitter account posted an image of the dumping, whilst urging people not to be ‘‘shellfish’’ and urging the public to report such matters to their local Council or Cllrs.

The Tweet read: ''Dumping or burning waste where it is not allowed, or allowing others to do so, is a criminal offence.