Councillor Sharon Skillen reacts to the illegal dumping of a load of shrimps
Councillor Sharon Skillen has reacted to the illegal dumping of a load of shrimps on Carrowreagh Road on August 6.
Councillor Sharon Skillen said on Friday: ‘‘This was extremely irresponsible, with no thought given to local residents.
‘‘The council will collect the shrimps for disposal and investigate the incident.
‘‘If anyone seen anything suspicious, I would ask that they contact Environmental Health at LCCC.’’
It comes as the East Belfast DUP Twitter account posted an image of the dumping, whilst urging people not to be ‘‘shellfish’’ and urging the public to report such matters to their local Council or Cllrs.
The Tweet read: ''Dumping or burning waste where it is not allowed, or allowing others to do so, is a criminal offence.
''Report it to your local Council or one of your DUP Cllrs.''