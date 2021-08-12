McDonalds

Lisburn and Castlereagh Alliance representative, Michelle Guy, claims the McDonald’s could cause “noise, light and traffic pollution”.

But a spokesperson for McDonald’s said they are committed to engaging with local elected representatives and residents about their concerns.

In December 2020, McDonald’s Restaurants Limited applied to open a freestanding restaurant with drive thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works on a section of an existing Tesco car park near the Belvoir Road in Newtownbreda.

However, to date, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have received 35 objections over the proposals.

Concerns expressed include worries about increased traffic in the local area, noise, littering, as well as the increase in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Cllr Guy said when she had met and spoken with local residents about the plans, there “wasn’t a rush to say yes”.

She said: “I [recently] met with representatives of McDonalds to outline our concerns about the proposal to build a restaurant on the Tesco Newtownbreda site.

“I made clear the legitimacy of resident concerns about such a facility right on their doorstep and the impacts around noise, litter, traffic, ASB, proximity to schools and loss of amenity.

“This was an initial engagement and we have agreed to stay in contact as things progress.

“I used the opportunity to see what other wider community investment and benefits they might offer to the community.

“The progress is slow due to responses yet to be received from statutory consultees such as DfI Roads and the well known issue of no foul drainage capacity in this area.”

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor, Simon Lee, said it was ‘clearly not the right location for a new McDonald’s’.

He added: “We have received a massive number of complaints raising concerns about the location of this restaurant.

“In our meeting with McDoanld’s, Clare Bailey MLA and I set out a number of concerns. It is our view that it will have a detrimental impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding area due to the level of noise, odour and visual intrusion that will emanate from the site.

“The site is extremely close to residential neighbours, as well as to a school and sporting and leisure facilities. As such the impact will be significant and consequentially, contrary to planning policy.

“This site is also likely to attract a high volume of traffic at all times of day and to attract significant activity late at night.

“The precedent has now been set in objections to this type of development with the recent planning decision relating to the McDonalds in Coleraine where similar concerns were raised.

“Residents will be disturbed by traffic, idling and quite likely other associated social activity such as loud music from cars, shouting and general level of anti-social behaviour, the risk of which will be even higher late at night.

“The cumulative impacts of these will result in an unacceptable interference with residential amenity that cannot be reasonably considered to be able to be mitigated.

“For these reasons and others, I hope this application will not be approved.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We continue to engage with statutory bodies, local representatives and other interest parties on this application, we would be happy to extend this invitation to local residents too.