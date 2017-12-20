Police investigate hit and run collision in Lisburn

Police are appealing for information regarding a hit and run, road traffic collision which took place at the weekend.

Local detectives said that the collison occurred at approximately 19:40 on Saturday the 16th of December 2017 at the junction of Antrim Road and Duncan’s Road.

They said: “Police are looking to speak with the driver of a Black Vauxhall Vectra described as being 30-40 years old, short balding hair and wearing glasses.

“If you any information in relation to this incident, please contact 101 quoting incident reference 1465 of 16/12/17. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers about this incident using 0800555111.”