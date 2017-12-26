Police concern over Lisburn man Peter Lindsay last seen on Friday

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 41-year-old man last seen in the Dunmurry area on Friday, December 22.

Peter Lindsay was seen at Kingsway shortly after 3am having left his home in Lisburn at 3pm the previous day.

The 41-year-old was wearing a royal blue jacket, navy jumper, red T-shirt and grey combat trousers and was carrying a bottle of water when spotted on Kingsway, and also when he was seen a short time earlier close to a garage and shop near the King’s Hall.

On that occasion he withdrew money from a cash machine and bought the bottle of water.

A PSNI inspector said: “Peter, who is described as approximately 5’11” tall, of medium build with short dark hair and stubble, left his house in Lisburn on Thursday, December 21 at around 3pm.

“I would ask Peter, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact Police immediately on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 925 22/12/17.”