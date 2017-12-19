Philip wins ‘Dentist of the Year’ title

Philip McLorinan from Dunmurry Dental Practice has been awarded the prestigious title of Dentist of the Year at this year’s Irish Beauty Industry Awards, which took place in Dublin recently.

Philip, who was all smiles after picking up his award at the glitzy ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, was nominated for the honour by some of his patients.

Delighted that the awards judges selected him as the winner, he commented: “I am absolutely delighted to win this award as it is great recognition for all the hard work that goes into the role of a dentist.

“I have a great team behind me helping to ensure that our patients are happy and offering all the necessary cosmetic treatments to improve patients’ smiles and their self-esteem.”

A spokesperson for Creative Oceanic, the organisers of the awards, said: “We are honoured to have such great finalists and winners representing the Irish beauty industry and enhancing its reputation at home and abroad. These were the first annual Irish Beauty Industry Awards and we hope they will become a fixture in the beauty industry events calendar in the upcoming years. The awards reflect the talent in Ireland and the hard work and determination of beauty professionals.”