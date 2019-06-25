Young people from Hillsborough prepare for Zambia mission trip

This August, Hillsborough Presbyterian are sending a team of 15 young people away to Zambia to work in some of the compounds and townships near the country’s capital, Lusaka.

The team have developed varied programmes, relevant to the Zambian culture under the guidance of Diane Cusick, PCI Mission Worker in Zambia.

The programmes includes a summer scheme like project in the Matero compound; delivering lots of fun activities to a densely populated area for children aged 4-13 years. The team already has lots of experience in this from hosting a week long summer scheme in Hillsborough every year and from assisting with the summer scheme at Bannside Presbyterian last year.

The team will then move on to work with around 60 plus members of the youth at Mtendere township, who are aged 14-35. This particular area is a highly impoverished area with lots of challenges for young people, such as unemployment, school drop outs, drugs and alcohol, early marriages and early pregnancies. The programme will even include dealing with the role of social media in our lives, something relevant to both our young people from Hillsborough as well as the Zambians. The Hillsborough team will then finally be facilitating a CYF (Christian Youth Fellowship) Leaders’ Development Day at Chawama CCAP (Church of Central Africa Presbyterian.)

Since the concept of running the trip came up last summer, the team from have been exceptionally busy planning the programmes and fundraising to support the work they will be doing. The group have held a soup lunch, made festive wreaths and centrepieces, ran an interactive games show night, taken part in and produced a Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser, as well as running a very successful fashion show in Hillsborough.

The final fundraiser of the year is one that promises to have been worth the wait. Hillsborough Presbyterian Church Zambia 2019 team are pleased to announce they are hosting a concert in Friends’ School, Lisburn on Thursday June 20 at 7.30pm featuring George Jones and his band, the Emerald Connection supported by Kelly Smiley, Nik Parks and Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School Choir. Tickets, priced £12, are limited and are available now at www.hillsboroughpresbyterianchurch.co.uk. All proceeds directly to help support purchasing resources for the young Zambians.