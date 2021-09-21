Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with Members of the UDR Association. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

UDR Association marks 5oth anniversary of the Regiment

On Saturday September 18, hundreds of members of the Ulster Defence Regiment Association met in Lisburn to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Regiment,

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:04 pm

A drumhead service was held in Wallace Park, where the members also received a special medal to mark the occasion, before the UDR Association members. led by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment, paraded through the city centre to the Royal British Legion.

1.

Flags are lowered as a mark of respect. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2.

Veterans' Commissioner For Northern Ireland Danny Kinahan making his opening remarks. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3.

Members of the UDR Association. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4.

The Standards take up their place at the Drumhead Service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

