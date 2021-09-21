UDR Association marks 5oth anniversary of the Regiment

A drumhead service was held in Wallace Park, where the members also received a special medal to mark the occasion, before the UDR Association members. led by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment, paraded through the city centre to the Royal British Legion.
Flags are lowered as a mark of respect. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Veterans' Commissioner For Northern Ireland Danny Kinahan making his opening remarks. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Members of the UDR Association. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
The Standards take up their place at the Drumhead Service. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni