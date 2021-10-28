Support Air Ambulance in will

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s supporter, William Carlisle, availed of the ‘Organise your Will’ campaign earlier in the year and said; “Making our Will through Air Ambulance NI’s ‘Organise your Will’ campaign couldn’t have been easier. We contacted the charity and they sent us a list of the solicitors partaking in the campaign. We then rang our local participating solicitor, Terrence McCourt in Lisburn to make an appointment, and the solicitor advised us what we needed to bring with us to our meeting, which was helpful. We then attended our meeting and made our donation to Air Ambulance NI in lieu of our Will writing service. Overall, it was a very smooth process, and we feel very happy we were able to support Air Ambulance NI in this unique way.”