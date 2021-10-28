Support Air Ambulance in will
Throughout the month of November, you can contact one of the participating solicitors of the Air Ambulance NI’s ‘Organise Your Will’ campaign and participating solicitors have agreed to waive their fee for basic wills and pairs of wills and instead request a donation to the charity,
Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s supporter, William Carlisle, availed of the ‘Organise your Will’ campaign earlier in the year and said; “Making our Will through Air Ambulance NI’s ‘Organise your Will’ campaign couldn’t have been easier. We contacted the charity and they sent us a list of the solicitors partaking in the campaign. We then rang our local participating solicitor, Terrence McCourt in Lisburn to make an appointment, and the solicitor advised us what we needed to bring with us to our meeting, which was helpful. We then attended our meeting and made our donation to Air Ambulance NI in lieu of our Will writing service. Overall, it was a very smooth process, and we feel very happy we were able to support Air Ambulance NI in this unique way.”
Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said: “hose who decide to leave a gift in their Will to Air Ambulance NI, will play a huge part in sustaining the service for generations to come.
If you’d prefer to organise your Will for free online then Air Ambulance NI has partnered with www.Bequeathed.org. For a list of solicitors visit www.airambulanceni.org/organise-your-will/ or call 028 9262 2677.