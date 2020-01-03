Spar reunites Moira family for first NI Christmas in 21 years

A Moira family is full of the joys of the season after being reunited for Christmas for the first time in over 20 years.

Wendy Best has been living in Dubai for 20 years and was flown home with her children, Olivia (10) and Jude (6), after her mum won a competition to fly a loved one home for Christmas with SPAR NI.

Wendy was last home for Christmas over 20 years ago, after moving to the UAE in 1999. She met her husband, Mike, and got married in 2008. Florence, Wendy’s mum said she always hoped they would be able to make it home for Christmas, but never did.

Florence said; “The years just go by so quickly, and we always hoped we’d have everyone home in Moira for Christmas, but it just never happened.

“Sadly, Mike died suddenly in 2015 and this year is the first time Wendy and the kids have come back home for Christmas.

“I didn’t think I would have a chance at all in winning these flights. I just knew flights home at Christmas are so expensive and I wanted to at least try to get my family all together. This will be a very special Christmas indeed.”

Florence entered the competition, supported by Golden Cow, in SPAR NI’s Festive InSPARation magazine.

Laura McKee from SPAR NI, who welcomed Wendy, Olivia and Jude at the airport with her family added; “We are a family-run company, and Christmas is all about being with loved ones, so alongside our partners Golden Cow, we wanted to give one family the chance to fly their nearest and dearest home for a very special festive treat. Wendy and her two children flew into Dublin Airport to spend Christmas and New Year at home in Moira. It was lovely to be able to witness the hugs in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport, meet Wendy and her children, and send the Best family off home to Moira to enjoy a special two week Christmas holiday together.”