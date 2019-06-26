Sarah-Louise goes for gold at Special Olympics

Congratulations to South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Job Club student Sarah-Louise Rea who competed in the Special Olympics World Games.

Sarah-Louise (19) from Lisburn fought off stiff competition to win Gold in Women’s Singles for badminton at the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Her winning streak didn’t stop there as she also claimed fourth place in the Women’s Doubles for badminton.

Sarah-Louise competed for Team Ireland, which included 21 Ulster athletes.

Combined, the team had an impressive haul of 86 medals: 30 gold, 29 silver and 27 bronze across a variety of sports in Abu Dhabi.

“It was a fantastic experience travelling to Abu Dhabi to represent Ireland and compete in a sport that I am so passionate about,” said Sarah-Louise.

“The competition was tough, but I knew I had the skills and abilities to win gold and I am really proud of my achievements.”