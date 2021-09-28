Royal visitors are welcomed to Lisburn

The royal visitors dropped in on a craft workshop with Flaxie, Lisburn Museum’s mascot for younger visitors, as part of their visit to Northern Ireland.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin; Chief Executive, David Burns and the Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell as they arrived at the museum. They were then treated to a VIP tour of the museum by Paul Allison, Museum Manager who was thrilled to showcase the wonderful exhibition items on display and explain their many historic royal connections.

Mayor Martin said the visit was truly historic: “It is such an honour to welcome The Earl and Countess of Wessex to our museum right in the heart of Lisburn City Centre. Seeing local primary schoolchildren, Jasmine Rooney Reid and Darragh Magee present flowers and a box of Irish Linen to our special guests, in the same way they were presented to Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Market Square in 1953 was a particularly memorable moment.

“Our royal guests watched the production of a bespoke Irish linen napkin on a nineteenth century Jacquard hand loom and even tried their hand at the spinning wheel.

“This was a historic day and one we will remember for years to come. I hope the Earl and Countess enjoyed their visit as much as we did.”

Alison explains to their Royal Highnesses how the pattern for linen is created on cards that are then placed on the loop to ensure the chosen pattern is woven.

The Earl of Wessex talks to some of the pupils from Barbour Nursery School as they take part in a craft 'Flaxie' workshop.

Mayor Martin welcomes the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum. He is joined by the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; Mrs McCorkell; David Burns, Chief Executive and the Lord Lieutenant's Cadet.

The Countess of Wessex chats to the pupils of Barbour Nursery School and tries out the Flaxie puppet.