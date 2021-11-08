Royal Ulster Winter Fair tickets available online

Rhonda Geary, operations director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is pictured ahead of the 35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair taking place on Thursday 9th December at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

Tickets can be bought ahead of the 35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair online at www.winterfair.org.uk.

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge when a valid membership card is produced.

Conditions of entry (proof of Covid-19 status) can be found online.