Red Cross thanks May for years of service

A long serving volunteer with the Red Cross has been honoured by the charity for her years of service,

May Kinkaid from Dromore was recently presented with the British Red Cross Henri Dunant Lifetime Achievement award.

According to the charity’s records, May joined the Red Cross 50 years ago.

She was always interested in First Aid and soon became involved in first aid duties at all types of motorcycle events, sidecar and quad races, cycle races, and many other sporting and community ventures. She has travelled all over the Province and devoted countless hours in duties.

She is an excellent first aider, a first aid trainer, and First Aid Liaison Officer with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland. She has participated and been on the winning team in First Aid Competitions, also training adult and youth team members.

May has also done more than her share of fundraising for Red Cross, spending many hours with a collection box/bucket in her hands, ready to promote the Red Cross.