Rain is expected for much of today and into the weekend in Lisburn (stock image)

Rain will continue for much of the day today in Lisburn (Thursday, May 20), with the wet weather likely to continue until around 9pm, according to AccuWeather.

In total, we should expect a staggering nine hours of rain today.

Looking towards the weekend, Friday, May 21 looks set to bring more bad weather, with heavy clouds and 61 per cent chance of rain.

Friday also brings with it a 12 per cent possibility of thunderstorms and gusts of wind at 33 km/h and average temperatures of 11 degrees.

If you plan to be out and about on Saturday, May 22, be sure to pack an umbrella as we can expect periods of clouds and sun with a couple of showers and highs of 11 degrees.

Sunday, May 22 brings another bleak day in terms of rain, with 3.5 hours of rain in total expected, and highs of 12 degrees.