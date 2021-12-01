New photography book features Lisburn motorcyclist Tom Herron

Tom Herron and Alex George at the 1976 TT 250 Lightweight start

Derek McIntyre, a well-known motorcycle photographer, has often been described as a road racing photographer ahead of his time.

The photographic collection covers a 55-year period from 1966 to 2021 with many of them published for the first time in this new 234-page hardback book by author Leslie Moore.

The Northern Ireland photographer captured historical motorcycle photographs for Motor Cycle News – the world’s top selling motor cycle newspaper – and other publications at prestigious events like the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, Isle of Man TT, Mallory Park, Oliver’s Mount, Assen TT, Mid Antrim 150, Carrowdore 100 and Temple 100.

Tom Herron 1978 North West 200

McIntyre captured the last World Championship Grand Prix point-scoring TT and Ulster GP race meetings, witnessed Joey Dunlop’s first ever TT races, watched Tom Herron’s triumphant and sad North West 200 days; photographed Joey’s World TT Formula Once championship successes around Europe; captured both Joey and Neil Robinson’s Suzuki GB debuts; photographed Jeremy McWilliams’ and Ray McCullough’s world championship winning Grand Prix successes, plus photographed Robert, Michael and William Dunlop racing on the famous TT Mountain Course.

He was the only photographer allowed to accompany Joey Dunlop during his Honda Britain world championship quest back in the 1980s with some memorable moments from Hungary, Greece, Sicily, Germany, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

This is not only a great tribute book to McIntyre but also for the history of road racing with a great personal insight of their racing and travel escapades during those great world championship years.

McIntyre said: “It is hard to believe that I have been at this hobby now for 55-years, but I have enjoyed every minute of it, having the privilege to meet so many wonderful people around the world. These last 55-years will surely be remembered as the greatest periods in motorcycle racing and I was honoured to have been able to capture some of it.”

Tom Herron’s last lap at 1979 North West 200

The book is available to purchase locally at Broomhedge Service Station (Lisburn).

The book can also be ordered online at www.roadracingmemorabilia.co.uk