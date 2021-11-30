New minister installed at two local churches

Many gathered on Friday November 26 at Anahilt Presbyterian Church Meeting House, with visitors from Hillsborough, Hungary, Ravernet and Romania.

The service was led by the Moderator of Dromore Presbytery Reverend Michael Davidson from Railway Street Presbyterian Church.

The sermon was preached by Reverend Adrian McLernon from Drumbo on Matthew Chapter 4.

The Convenor of the Vacancy Reverend Leslie Patterson from Loughaghery and Cargycreevy gave the closing address to László and the congregation on Joshua Chapter 1.

Speeches were later given by László’s former supervising minister Reverend Richard Graham from Joymount, David Gibson Drumlough Clerk of Session, and Laurence Hooke Anahilt Clerk of Session.

Gifts were given to Leslie and his family in thanks for their support during the recent vacancy.

László comes to the church with a wide experience of ministry, most recently serving as Assistant Minister at Joymount Presbyterian in Carrickfergus.

He has said that he very much enjoys cycling and good coffee.

László began his preaching ministry on Exodus Chapter 15 on Sunday November 28 and large congregations in both churches came to hear him preach.

You can hear László at Anahilt each Sunday morning 10.30am and Drumlough at 12noon.

A spokesperson for the churches said: “The church families warmly welcome the Orbán’s to their community and pray they will feel very settled with us.”