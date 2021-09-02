New centre for adults with severe learning difficulties launches in Lisburn

Official launch day celebrations

The much-anticipated launch celebrated the beginning of a new and exciting centre committed to providing a specialised young adult focused service, for 19–35-year-olds with severe learning difficulties, in the greater Lisburn area.

The Director of Services, Mr Philip Reain-Adair welcomed everyone who had gathered Monday morning at the temporary premises of Dunmurry NSP Church Hall.

A senior leader with 16 years teaching in the special school sector, Philip brings a wealth of experience and is equipped with a skillset to make this exciting new service a fantastic success.

Participants, parents and community representatives celebrate the official opening of Live Life Well-Being Centre

With a passion for young people with learning difficulties, Philip and his team are fully committed to delivering high quality day opportunities.

Among the guests on the day were key stakeholders, several participants and their parents/guardians, representatives for the Trust and social work, political faces: Lisburn Councillors, MLAs, the Education Minister Ms Michelle McIlveen MLA and RT Hon Sir Jeffery Donaldson MP, Lagan Valley.

The launch allowed guests to view the ‘Live Life’ minibus which was generously sponsored by the ‘David Cross Foundation’, founder Dr Terry Cross MBE, Hinch Distillery.

Guests were also guided through the future bespoke building plans as well as experiencing a ‘light room’ for the participants adults to engage in interactive sensory based activities.

Mr Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services (left) with guests at the launch

‘LLWBC and SE’ is locally based in the greater Lisburn area, offering five-day placements, funded through self-directed support. Staffed by educational professionals, the service can provide door to door transport and offers a programme of activities ranging from local community-based initiatives to sensory and therapeutic services such as animal therapy.

Many of the educational programmes promote physical and mental wellbeing for the young people where they can also follow an in-house employability skills programme, where they gain a weekly salary.

Parents were thrilled on the day and commented how amazing the new service is going to be, making a huge and valuable impact on their children’s lives.

As the service covers both Education and health, the Health Minister, Robin Swann who sent his apologies to the launch said: “ I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the launch of the Life Live Well-Being Centre.

Michelle McIIveen, Philip Reain-Adair, and RT Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP

It has been a difficult year for those with learning disabilities, carers and families and I hope your project can play an important role in helping to restore normality and enabling service users to reach their full potential”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated everyone on what had been achieved so far and recognised the need for additional specialist options in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area for families and young people with special educational needs after they leave school at 19 years of age.

Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services thanked the participants as Founding Members and the parents stating “it is both an honour and privilege to spend our days supporting these young people to achieve new things”.

Official launch day celebrations

Michelle McIIveen, Minister of Education, Mr Colin Ward, Principal Parkview Special School, RT Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Mr Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services, Rev. Christopher Hudson MBE, Rev. Dr. Stanley Gamble

Guests were guided through the future bespoke building plans