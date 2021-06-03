Mother and daughter get the chop for charity

Sarah-Jane and Abigail get ready for the big cut

The pair have been growing their hair and nine-year-old Abigail, who has never had her hair cut, decided they should make the first cut worthwhile by raising money and donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

“The Little Princess Trust need hair over 16 inches long to make long haired wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer or other illness,” explained Sarah-Jane.

Abigail lost 16 inches off her hair

“It takes £150 just to fit a child’s wig, so we would like to raise at least that.”

The Lisburn pair surpassed their goal and when they finally paid a visit to the hairdresser on Wednesday June 2 they had raised an amazing £840 for the charity.

Susan in Hair Graphics cut their hair for free and in total Sarah Jane lost 12 inches off her hair and Abigail shed 16 inches, all of which will be donated to the charity, along with the money raised.

Sarah-Jane was more nervous than Abigail when it came to the big day and Abigail has admitted that she loves her new, shorter hair style.

Gettiing the chop

The mother and daughter duo would like to thank everyone who has supported their fundraising effort and donated to the worthy cause. They would also like to thank Susan at Hair Graphics for offering her professional services free of charge.

If you would like to support Sarah-Jane and Abigail’s fundraising effort, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-jane-heaney to make a donation.