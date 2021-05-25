Mayor’s online auction raises vital funds  for Lisburn and Dundonald Foodbanks

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Nicholas Trimble and Stephen Henry, Owner of Altona Auctions

The online auction was hosted by local business, Altona Auctions and more than 40 lots went under the hammer to raise vital funds for charity.

The Mayor said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity by local businesses who donated items for the online auction.

“A huge thank you to everyone who got involved on the night and donated so kindly.

“I would also like to say a special thanks to Altona Auctions for providing their auctioneering services free of charge.”

Mr Trimble continued: “100% of all proceeds will be donated equally between my two Mayoral charities.

“The money raised from the auction will help provide additional food supplies and ongoing support to residents living in Lisburn & Castlereagh.

“The pandemic has had a big impact and demand for our foodbank services have rocketed in the past year.

“These charities are very close to my heart.”

Stephen Henry, the owner of Altona Auctions, said: “We were delighted to host the Mayor’s Charity Auction. We are fully aware of the amazing work being carried out by the two local food banks and it was an honour to help facilitate the fundraising event to raise much-need funds.

“The auction was a great success, with lots of people logging on to place bids on their favourite items.

“ It was a real pleasure to work alongside the Mayor, Councillor Nicholas Trimble and provide our services free of charge to support his ongoing fundraising efforts.”