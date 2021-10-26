Mayor hosts reception to mark Royal British Legion’s 100th birthday

Recently the Mayor of Lisburn Alderman Stephen Martin hosted a reception for committee members and guests of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion to mark the Branches Centenary year.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 11:44 am
Brian Sloan Chairman of the Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion receiving a clock to commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion from Alderman Stephen Martin Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

During the evening the Mayor presented the Branch with a Crystal Clock to mark this milestone in the branches history of service within the Lisburn community.

The Branch Chairman Mr Brian Sloan accepted the presentation on behalf of the Branch and thanked the Mayor and the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their ongoing help and support to the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Brian Sloan, Chairman of Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion, Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Veteran's Champion Alderman James Tinsley. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
MayorRoyal British LegionLisburnCastlereagh City Council