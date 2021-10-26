Mayor hosts reception to mark Royal British Legion’s 100th birthday
Recently the Mayor of Lisburn Alderman Stephen Martin hosted a reception for committee members and guests of the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion to mark the Branches Centenary year.
During the evening the Mayor presented the Branch with a Crystal Clock to mark this milestone in the branches history of service within the Lisburn community.
The Branch Chairman Mr Brian Sloan accepted the presentation on behalf of the Branch and thanked the Mayor and the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their ongoing help and support to the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion.