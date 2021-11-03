Mayor helps to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 Poppy Appeal, the mayor said: “This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Royal British Legion both nationally and in Lisburn as well as the Poppy Appeal itself.

“Each year the residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh show unwavering support for this very worthwhile cause.

“I would ask you to get involved again this year to support the Poppy Appeal as local contributions when added to the Northern Ireland total goes a long way in supporting veterans and their families.

“It is important to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of our Armed Forces, both veterans and serving personnel who for generations stood in defence of our freedom, often working with our countries to ensure international peace and security.”

Mayor Martin added: “The Poppy Appeal is a tangible way in which people can express their gratitude to those who have fought selflessly for the safety of us all.

“As mayor I would like to thank everyone who continues to support this very special appeal.

“I would also like to extend my thoughts to those who are grieving or who have suffered a loss as Remembrance Sunday approaches.

“I would encourage our whole community to please remember then and those further afield who are facing difficult times whatever those may be.

“Elected representatives will join the National Service of Remembrance in Lisburn hosted by the Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion at Lisburn War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

“There will also be Acts of Remembrance at both Hilden and Royal Hillsborough War Memorials.

“I will lay a wreath on behalf of the Council as a mark of remembrance for those who have lost their lives in defence of us all,” concluded Mayor Martin.