Marc laces up trainers to raise funds for charity Air Ambulance

HEMS Paramedic Stuart Stevenson, Marc Jamison and HEMS Paramedic David Marshall

Marc hopes that by completing this endurance challenge, he can raise vital funds for local charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

Marc’s fiancée Charlotte Brown began working for Air Ambulance NI 19 months ago and through this close connection, Marc has learnt a great deal about the charity and the life-saving service it provides.

“I always knew how important the air ambulance was, but now I realise it’s much more than getting a patient to hospital quickly,” he said.

“The crew perform critical medical interventions at the scene of the accident that usually would not happen outside of a hospital setting. It is reassuring to know that the service is there for all of us, should we ever need it. As a local charity they need our help to keep the helicopter flying. Air Ambualnce NI needs £5,500 every day to sustain and develop this invaluable service, so I’m eager to do what I can to help them.”

Marc first caught the running bug when he competed a fun run event hosted by his workplace – the Citi Bank 5K. He then signed up to the Belfast City Marathon in 2020 and when that was postponed Marc didn’t let that stop him. He ran 150 miles close to home throughout the month of May 2020 raising £500 for Air Ambulance NI. Now that the marathon is set to go ahead this October, Marc is lacing up his trainers once again.