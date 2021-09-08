Lisburn’s Anna Leitch is crowned Miss Northern Ireland
Lisburn’s Anna Leitch has been crowned as the new Miss Northern Ireland.
The primary school teacher who recently moved to the city was thrilled to be chosen as the winner of this year’s prestigious contest.
She will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at Miss World, which will be held San Juan, Puerto Rico in December.
The 27-year-old, who is currently completing a Masters in Leadership at Queen’s University,
First runner up at the gala finale, which was held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, was Ruth Armstrong from Crumlin and Miss Antrim Bernadette Hagans from Belfast.
Lauren Leckey, Miss Northern Ireland 2019 crowned her successor at the glistening event where 23 finalists competed for the coveted title.
Writing on her Instagram page following her success, Anna said: “I cannot wait to show the kids in school my fabulous crown. I am very excited as to what lies ahead for me and cannot wait to represent our wee country, Northern Ireland, in the Miss World final.”