Lisburn’s Anna Leitch is crowned Miss Northern Ireland

Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch pictured at the Europa Hotel in Belfast the morning after she was crowned. Pic by Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The primary school teacher who recently moved to the city was thrilled to be chosen as the winner of this year’s prestigious contest.

She will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at Miss World, which will be held San Juan, Puerto Rico in December.

The 27-year-old, who is currently completing a Masters in Leadership at Queen’s University,

First runner up at the gala finale, which was held at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, was Ruth Armstrong from Crumlin and Miss Antrim Bernadette Hagans from Belfast.

Lauren Leckey, Miss Northern Ireland 2019 crowned her successor at the glistening event where 23 finalists competed for the coveted title.