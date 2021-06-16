Lisburn remembers soldiers killed in half marathon bomb attack

Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin was joined in Market Place by Major Stephen Montgomery together with representatives from the Royal British Legion and Elected Members of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

On June 15, 1988, Sergeant Michael J. Winkler, Lance Corporal William J Paterson, Lance Corporal Graham P. Lambie, Lance Corporal Derek W. Green, Signalman Mark R. Clavey and Corporal Ian Metcalfe were killed when a terrorist bomb in Market Square, Lisburn destroyed the vehicle they were travelling in. These brave young men had participated in the popular Fun Run to raise money for charity and were returning to Thiepval Barracks.

Reflecting on the tragic events of June 15, 1988, Mr Martin said: “The people of Lisburn will always stop and remember the six brave servicemen who were so senselessly targeted and taken away from their loved on the day 33 years ago.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice that evening. While we mark this sad anniversary, it is they who carry their loss most acutely not just today but every day.

“Words really do not do justice to what many of us feel. We do however express our continued sympathy and solidarity with each family and hope in some small way our annual act of remembrance and laying of a wreath on behalf of Lisburn & Castlereagh lets them know we stand with them always.

“In doing so, we also acknowledge the eleven others injured and the many deeply affected by what took place.”

Members of the Lisburn branch of the Royal British Legion pay their respects.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin was joined by Major Stephen Montgomery and representatives of the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch and the council as wreaths were laid on the 33rd Anniversary of this tragedy.

Major Stephen Montgomery lays a wreath at the memorial.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin pays his respects.