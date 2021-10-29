Hillsborough lights up to celebrate Royal status

With street entertainers, illuminated inflatables and fireworks over the lake, it was a dazzling night to celebrate the village’s new royal status.

Speaking from Hillsborough Forest Park, Mayor Martin said; “Tonight is a wonderful example of community spirit here in Royal Hillsborough. Local schools and community groups have been working hard over the last few weeks to make their beautiful, colourful lanterns and I was delighted to see them light up the village as part of our parade tonight. I have been overwhelmed by the support we have had from the community who have been working closely with the council to plan and deliver a varied programme of events to celebrate Royal Hillsborough.

“The parade, the street entertainment and the fireworks made for a wonderful community event. Most of all, it’s the people here tonight that make all the difference. The village was filled with laughter and smiles with the church bells of St Malachy’s ringing in the background. It certainly was a night to remember. I look forward to continuing to support Royal Hillsborough on the journey ahead.”

Local residents, Ken and Dawn McEntee are the owners of The Laundry Room Dry Cleaners in Royal Hillsborough. Ken said: “I live in Royal Hillsborough and have run a family business here for many years. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been working closely with us and other business and community groups and schools to plan the celebrations so as local residents, we feel really part of this truly historic event.

“The lantern parade and the fireworks have been really special tonight. I hope that the new Royal title for our village will help bring people from far and wide to shop, eat and enjoy all that Royal Hillsborough has to offer. I can guarantee a warm welcome for everyone.”

