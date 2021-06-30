Happy Lisburn couple celebrate Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Terry and Nell Moulds on their wedding day

The family held a small outside gathering adhering to the current regulations to mark the special occasion, and there was even a congratulations from the Queen to round off the day.

The couple married at Magheragall Presbyterian Church in 1961 and moved to live on the little square at the top of Nettlehill Road in 1963, having lived in the Mullaghglass Road previously, and have remained there throughout the intervening years.

They are both from large families, and Terry is the last surviving child of Joseph and Josephine Moulds. Joseph was a veteran of the Great War having signed up at a recruitment drive in what is now the Linen centre in September 1914, serving three years before his service ended having lost his arm in action, having been injured twice previously.

Terry and Nell with their card from the Queen

Terry and Nell were delighted to receive a congratulatory card from the Queen to mark their anniversary.

The card said: “I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary on 28 June 2021. I send my congratulations and best wishes on such a special occasion.”

The card, which had a photo of the Queen on the front, was signed ‘Elizabeth R’.

The couple also received congratulations messages from their grandson Gareth and great grandson Arlo from Australia. Arlo was born during lockdown in Australia and hasn’t been able to be brought home to meet the family yet.

The Moulds family gather to celebrate the special occasion

Their nephew and his family in Norway and Niece in California, as well as the larger family circle and friends in Lisburn, Derriaghy and Stoneyford also sent their congratulations to the happy couple.

Reflecting on 60 years together, the couple told their son Brian that the key to their long and happy marriage was cherishing the good times together: “My mum and dad have indicated the secret to their enduring marriage, especially coming from large family circles, is basically remembering the vows of marriage,” explained Brian. “And just recognising there are good and bad times and you have to be thankful for, and enjoy, the good times and endure the bad times in the knowledge there are always good days to come and to cherish those moments especially with family.”

Congratulations to Terry and Nell on their anniversary!