Gospel outreach at CWU Hall

Rev Roger Higginson

On Saturday October 30 the guest Speaker will be Rev. Roger Higginson, who was installed as minister of Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church on September 18 last year, having located from Coleraine where he served for 12 years in the denomination there.

For Rev. Higginson it was a return to the town where he was born, and his knowledge of the area has been brought into use through his Daily Devotionals on the internet. This venture which began on November 13 last year has become well known over a wide area. From Monday to Friday each week at 3pm these can be found on the Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church facebook page.

A great variety of topics have been included with these short Bible Devotional talks, which last around five minutes. The events in Lisburn’s history have been highlighted, as well as Northern Ireland news interests such as the Titanic and the De Lorean car. His own memories of growing up in Lisburn have been shared with visible reminders to illustrate. However, the main purpose behind this effort is to bring a Word from the Bible to reach people with the Gospel.

Lisburn CWU Mission Hall has been the subject of two Devotionals, one of which included information about the beginning of the Hall originally erected as Lisburn’s first Wesleyan Meeting House in 1772, and was visited by John Wesley in 1789.

Well known Northern Ireland preacher, Rev. W. P. Nicholson, also preached there. He was a strong advocate for CWUs for evangelism and prayer and held campaigns and missions in other places in the town.