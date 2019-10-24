Fundraising effort takes off

Members of Dromara’s Vintage and Classic Club recently presented a £1,911 sponsorship cheque to the NI Air Ambulance charity.

The money was raised at this year’s annual Dromara summer show organised by the Club and included a £50 personal donation from a member of the public.

The show also raised £300 to provide Christmas lunch for pensioners from St John’s Church, Dromara, and a similar amount for senior citizens from St Michael’s church in the village.

Club chairman Brian McGrillen, who presented the Air Ambulance cheque to flight paramedic Glenn O’Rourke, said the charity provided “an awesome service” to the people of Northern Ireland. The Dromara Vintage and Classic Club were “delighted” to be able to support such a worthy cause thanks to the success of their summer show, he added.

Air Ambulance officials thanked Dromara Vintage and Classic Club committee for their valuable support which, they said, was very much appreciated.

Mr McGrillen said his Club wished to thank a number of people and organisations for their support of this year’s show including all who attended, the volunteers, including the motorcyclists who stewarded the road run, the Knights of Malta and all exhibitors.