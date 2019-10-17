Former Lisburn mayor raises over £100,000 for children’s charity

The former Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Uel Mackin raised a fantastic £105,050 for charity during his term in office.

Mr Mackin and his wife recently presented the cheque to the Cancer Fund for Children, which he chose as his Mayoral Charity last year. This local charity plays an important part in supporting children and young people from the point of diagnosis, through treatment to when they return home. It also offers a support service to those bereaved families who have lost a child to cancer or children who may have a parent or sibling with cancer.

“I sincerely thank everyone who supported the fundraising events and initiatives held during my mayoral term,” said Mr Mackin.

“I am amazed by the amount raised; and I know it will provide much needed support to young people diagnosed with cancer and their families. Cancer changes lives in a heartbeat and involves a long journey of hospitals and treatments, affecting all the family.

“It is a non-discriminatory condition and during my mayoral term I met children of all ages, including a baby, who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“The significant sum raised for Cancer Fund for Children shows that the Lisburn Castlereagh community has solidarity, hope and compassion for every local family and further afield who has a child going through a cancer diagnosis or cancer treatment.”

Phil Alexander, CEO Cancer Fund for Children, added: “The amazing partnership with Councillor Uel Mackin and the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has allowed us to be there for those families when they need it the most.

“We are so grateful for the passion and commitment that Uel has brought throughout this year and we are blown away by the generosity of the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh.”