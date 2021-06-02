Empire Sunday marked at Hilden War Memorial

Older Northern Ireland mums: ‘Someone asked me if my baby son was my grandson’

DWM Lisburn District LOL No6 Bro Stephen Law lays a Wreath at Hilden War Memorial on Empire Sunday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lisburn Fusiliers provided the musical accompaniment at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Past District Master Fred Willoughby and Worshipful Master of Lambeg LOL912 Bro Thomas McCready at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lambeg Temperance LOL912 at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Members of Lisburn District laid wreaths whilst musical accompaniment was provided by Lisburn Fusiliers.