Empire Sunday marked at Hilden War Memorial

Empire Sunday was marked last weekend (May 30) with a wreath laying ceremony at Hilden War Memorial.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:02 pm

Members of Lisburn District laid wreaths whilst musical accompaniment was provided by Lisburn Fusiliers.

Lambeg Temperance LOL912 at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Past District Master Fred Willoughby and Worshipful Master of Lambeg LOL912 Bro Thomas McCready at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Lisburn Fusiliers provided the musical accompaniment at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

DWM Lisburn District LOL No6 Bro Stephen Law lays a Wreath at Hilden War Memorial on Empire Sunday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

