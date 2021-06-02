Empire Sunday marked at Hilden War Memorial

Members of Lisburn District laid wreaths whilst musical accompaniment was provided by Lisburn Fusiliers.
Lambeg Temperance LOL912 at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
Past District Master Fred Willoughby and Worshipful Master of Lambeg LOL912 Bro Thomas McCready at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Lisburn Fusiliers provided the musical accompaniment at Hilden War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
DWM Lisburn District LOL No6 Bro Stephen Law lays a Wreath at Hilden War Memorial on Empire Sunday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni