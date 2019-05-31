Derek Patterson: Mourners to gather in Co Down village for funeral of popular businessman and chef

Mourners will gather in the Co Down village of Hillsborough on Monday for the funeral of respected businessman and chef Derek Patterson.

The 53-year-old father-of-four, whose hospitality businesses included The Plough, Hillsborough, The Pheasant in Annahilt and The Tannery near Moira, died suddenly near his Ballygowan Road home on Tuesday, May 28.

A family notice described him as the "much-loved husband of Pamela, loving father of Max, Natasha, Toby and Amelia, dearly-loved son of Desmond and Muriel and brother of William and Richard."

Mr Patterson's funeral service is due to take place at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church on Monday June, 3 at 11:30am.

The family have asked that people don't send flowers, but make donations, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI.

After the terrible news of his sudden death broke on Tuesday night, many people across Northern Ireland paid heartfelt tributes to Mr Patterson, who was well known for running his hospitality businesses and as a founder of the Hillsborough International Oyster Festival.

His passing was described as "a huge loss" to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Derek was not only known and loved by the members of the public who visited his bars and restaurants but he was a favourite of a number of Northern Ireland’s Secretaries of State when they lived in Hillsborough Castle and he’d have catered for them all at some stage," a statement issued by Hospitality Ulster said.

“He was full of energy and very forward thinking and he was instrumental in bringing about the idea of the destination pub and restaurant in Northern Ireland - and now everyone has followed his lead. Our sympathies go to his loved ones. He will be sorely missed by so many.”