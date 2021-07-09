''Big day for families'' as new children’s park opens near Hydebank playing fields

A new park has officially opened near Hydebank Playing Fields in South Belfast

Children can now try out the fun-packed amenities at Hydebank Park which was developed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The park opened to the public on July 8th with an official launch due to take place next month.

SDLP’s John Gallen said it was a “big day” for the families of Greer Park, Newtownbreda and Beechill.

He said: “One of the main reasons I joined the SDLP was to campaign for more community families for the Castlereagh south area.

“It’s a real exciting day for the area, for families. It’s just great to see such a great facility with all the different units.

“When we get the path finished and the 3G Pitch down in the [Hydebank playing] fields it will be a proper community hub.

“I’m so excited for the people in this area because this is well wanted and needed.

“Thanks to Lisburn and Castlereagh city officers because this is brilliant to see.”