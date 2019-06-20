6,000 runners lined up at the start line on Wednesday 19th June to take part in the popular 37th Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run.

The event which was organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was hailed a terrific success as both competitive runners, beginners and families all took up the challenge at one of Northern Ireland’s largest running events. Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley and Community Affairs Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland, Zoe Cunningham were on hand to announce the start of each race

Pictures from Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

David and Josh McClean take part in the 37th Lisburn Coca-Cola HBC Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run. The event was organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council
