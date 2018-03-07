Pair arrested after aggravated burglary

Police have appealed for information after a driver was injured when his vehicle was hit by a car which had been taken during an aggravated burglary at a house in Dunmurry on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “It was reported that two males had entered the property and taken a set of car keys. When confronted by the occupants of the house one of the men threatened the occupants. The suspects are reported to have left the property in a white Peugeot 307 belonging to one of the occupants.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Ashley Park area between 2pm and 2:15pm and noticed anything suspicious, or who was in the Ashley Park area, or on the Springfield Road between 2:15pm and 2:30pm and saw a White Peugeot 307 being driven dangerously, or who has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 651 of 06/03/18.”

He added: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“It is believed that a short time later, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white van in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area. The male driver of the van was treated at the scene by NIAS, and did not require hospital treatment.

“Police then received a report a short time later of a vehicle, matching the description of the White Peugeot 307, being driven dangerously in the Springfield Road area and which later collided with a police vehicle.

“A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

“A 28 year old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary and stealing, common assault, theft and allowing self to be carried.

Both men remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.”