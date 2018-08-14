Packing up for the summer adventure

Teenagers from Lisburn and Moira have been making the most of their school holidays, packing outdoor adventure, sport and fun into a ten day annual Cadet Camp in England.

While many of their mates are stuck at home complaining about being bored, these intrepid teens have been tackling a vast range of mind-and body-stretching outdoor activities.

Lined up and ready for action are, from left, Ross Currie (14), Marcus Bryan (13) and Edward Walls (13), all enthusiastic members of the Moira Detachment Army Cadet Force.

Colonel Keith Dowell, Commandant of 2nd (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, said: “Annual Camp is a highpoint of our year, and for some good reasons. As far as the Cadets are concerned, it’s all about carefree fun and adventure spent in the company of friends, while, for parents, it’s a chance to give their children an action-packed and fully supervised experience without breaking the bank.

“Every parent knows how expensive it can be to fill the kids’ school holidays with challenging fun activities. Cadet life opens the door to all sorts of opportunities and everything is either totally free or low in cost..we even provide our members with free uniforms and we try to keep the camp experience at under a £100 so that it is affordable for most families!

“Importantly, parents know that their kids are well supervised by expert Adult Leaders who will make sure that everyone is involved in every activity. They know the Cadet movement is as much committed to building confidence and friendships as it is to building skills.

“Our Lisburn and Moira Cadets embraced every opportunity brought to them at this year’s Summer Camp, held at Strensall, near York. Now, following a Summer packed with challenge and achievement, they’ll be turning their attention to their new membership campaign and I am sure they will all become persuasive recruiters as they invite teenagers to come along.”