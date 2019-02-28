Opinions sought on city masterplan vision

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is looking to hear from residents, visitors and local businesses on its revised City Centre Masterplan.

It was necessary to review the original 2010 Masterplan in line with the development of the Lisburn Castlereagh Community Plan, the Local Development Plan and trends in retailing and spending patterns.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee said at the recent public consultation launch: “The regeneration of Lisburn City Centre remains a key priority for the Council. Since 2010 there has been progress made on many of the projects outlined in the Masterplan. This includes the delivery of the first phase of the City Centre Public Realm Scheme and progress towards the comprehensive redevelopment of the Laganbank Quarter. All of which were designed to improve the regional significance and economic potential of the area.

“The revised Masterplan for Lisburn City Centre aims to be aspirational yet deliverable. Delivering the large-scale development proposals set out in the 2010 Masterplan was challenging due to market conditions.

“We have listened to stakeholders as part of this revision process and identified a development framework for regeneration in key locations such as Laganbank Quarter, Smithfield Square and Jordan’s Mill. We are now seeking your views and feedback on our revised City Centre Masterplan on the way forward for Lisburn City Centre.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Vice-Chair of the Council’s Development Committee added: “The private sector emphasised the importance of bringing opportunities to the market site by site. Taking this approach, the revised Masterplan allows flexibility for sites to be delivered individually.

“There are several key areas that, when regenerated will have a real impact on Lisburn City Centre. It is proposed to improve, where possible, the streets and public realm that connect these opportunity sites, so that the areas of change read as a coherent whole.”

Paul Carr from the Department for Communities added: “The review of the original Masterplan provides an opportunity to evaluate progress to date, whilst continuing to aspire to the opportunities still to be realised throughout the distinctive city of Lisburn.”

The consultation will run until Friday April 12. The draft Masterplan and online questionnaire can be viewed at https://surveys.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/s/LCCCMasterplanConsultation/