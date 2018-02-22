WEATHER: 'Biting cold Russian wind' to last for weeks

A Met Office forecaster has warned folk in Northern Ireland that "a significant cold" will start next Sunday and Monday - and last for over a week.

Meteorologist Martin Bowles said that while temperatures will be around 3 degrees celsius during the day and -2 degrees celsius at night - "it will feel much, much colder with a biting easterly wind".

Look at this from the Met Office

"Northern Ireland is not getting the coldest of the conditions but colder than average," he said.

"There has been a lot of talk of snow, but actually there won't be a lot of snow in Northern Ireland.There probably will be a few flurries but it is not likely to settle.

"But there is going to be a profound wind chill, so those temperatures I just told you, will feel like five degrees less.

"Northern Ireland is not going to miss the arctic blast - but the snow associated with it is not coming so much.

"There is very cold air coming from Russia across the UK and Northern Ireland."

He said the bitterly cold weather was set to last all next week and into the following week and could include the "start of Spring on March 1".

He added: "At some point we may get some weather warnings.

Battling the cold

"It is time to wrap up against that easterly wind

"It will be dry air so hopefully not much ice around."