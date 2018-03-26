Have you got what it takes to beat The Chaser?

The Family Chase
ITV are appealing for families from Northern Ireland to audition to take part in The Family Chase.

In a post on social media, an ITV spokesman said: "We are looking for families to take part in The Family Chase.

"Teams should be made up of four people (plus a standby), aged 16+, with a cross-section of ages and a combination of all relations, including but not limited to: son, daughter, aunt, uncle, cousin, mum, dad, grandparent."

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes should CLICK HERE to complete an application form.

Last Date for Applications: 23:59 on Friday 6th July 2018 (This date may be extended without notice at the Producer's discretion)

Audition/Casting Period: March to July 2018

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over, however family team members can be aged 16+.